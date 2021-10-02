Clear
Winning numbers announced for Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

The winning numbers for a Powerball jackpot estimated at $635 million were drawn on Saturday.

The numbers are 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball is 1.

Saturday's jackpot is the 10th largest in US lottery history, Powerball announced Friday. The drawing is Powerball's sixth-largest ever.

The jackpot was last hit in June and has since grown for four months, according to Powerball. The cash value of one winning ticket would be $450 million.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in a statement.

The record for the largest jackpot in US lottery history is just north of $1.5 billion.

A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016.

A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.

After overcast skies today, the sun looks to make a return on Sunday with clouds gradually clearing in the morning. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 50s. Conditions will start to dry out tomorrow with rain chances behind us for the next few days. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
