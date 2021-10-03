Clear
Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban say

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Clarissa Ward, Tim Lister and Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

An explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid's mother was being held.

Reports on social media described a large detonation and emergency services rushing to the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Last month, the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad saw a spate of attacks against the Taliban by the group IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of ISIS.

