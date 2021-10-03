Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle

11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

Eleven people were rescued after their boat overturned near downtown Seattle on Saturday night, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a capsized boat with people in the water, in the 800 block of Alaskan Way, the fire department said in a series of Twitter posts.

The incident happened in the waters near the Seattle Ferry Terminal in Elliott Bay.

According to the fire department, all the people from the boat are accounted for after they were able to get out of the water and "onto a vessel."

From there they were taken to Fire Station 5, where they were evaluated by first responders and paramedics and determined to be stable.

A Seattle fire boat later returned to the capsized boat scene to offer assistance with removing and towing the vessel, a post said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
After overcast skies today, the sun looks to make a return on Sunday with clouds gradually clearing in the morning. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 50s. Conditions will start to dry out tomorrow with rain chances behind us for the next few days. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories