A hospital employee was killed by a coworker who fled and started a shootout with officers, Philadelphia police said

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 7:21 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 7:21 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Alta Spells, CNN

A 43-year-old certified nursing assistant was fatally shot at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday morning, and the suspect was a coworker of the shooting victim, police said.

Police were called to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight in response to a report of a shooter on the ninth floor, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

When officers responded, Outlaw said, they learned the certified nursing assistant (CNA) had been shot by another hospital employee, who left the hospital in a U-Haul van.

About an hour later, someone near 40th Street and Parkside Avenue flagged down nearby police and said a man wearing scrubs was firing a weapon, Outlaw said.

When additional officers arrived, the suspect began shooting at them, and all four officers fired back, the police commissioner said.

Two officers were shot; one is in critical but stable condition, and the other is in stable condition, Outlaw said.

The 55-year-old suspect was also shot and is in critical condition, the police chief said.

The motive for the hospital shooting has not been determined.

Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
