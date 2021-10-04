Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Harry Styles reveals NSFW meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles reveals NSFW meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This story is for grown folks only.

If you have ever wondered what Harry Styles was singing about in his ht "Watermelon Sugar," wonder no more.

According to a YouTube video posted from the singer's concert Friday in Nashville, Styles has finally revealed the real meaning of the lyrical reference.

First he teased the info.

"It doesn't really matter what it's about," he told the crowd.

He then put it out there.

"It's about...the sweetness of life," Styles said. "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different, it's not really relevant."

"Watermelon Sugar" was released in 2019 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

We dare you to ever listen to that song the same way again.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories