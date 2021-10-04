Clear
Blake Shelton posts loving birthday tribute to wife Gwen Stefani

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Blake Shelton posted a sweet picture of himself with Gwen Stefani from their wedding day to wish her a happy birthday.

The country star captioned it: "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you."

The No Doubt frontwoman turned 52 on Sunday.

Stefani commented on the post, writing, "love u x."

The two began dating in 2015 after Stefani joined Shelton on "The Voice" coaching panel. They were both going through divorces at the time, Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton and Stefani were engaged in October 2020.

In July 2021, the two tied the knot at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. That same month Stefani Gwen gushed about Shelton on the "Tell Me About It" podcast.

"The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said.

