Billie Eilish will be youngest solo Glastonbury headliner

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Billie Eilish is set to once again make history.

The singer, who turns 20 in December, has been announced as the headliner for next year's Glastonbury Festival.

According to the festival's verified Twitter account, she will be "the youngest ever solo headliner."

"We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner," the tweet reads. "This will be her first UK festival headline performance."

Eilish became the youngest solo performer to ever win album of the year at the 2020 Grammys.

The festival is an internationally acclaimed five-day event held in the UK.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
