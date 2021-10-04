Clear
Shots fired at a car in Milwaukee kill 11-year-old girl and injure 5-year-old

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Kay Jones and Alta Spells, CNN

An 11-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl injured after being shot while riding in a vehicle Saturday evening in Milwaukee, according to the police department.

The two girls were passengers in a vehicle with other family members, when another car pulled up and started firing, according to a police department news release.

The family drove directly to a nearby police station, where officers rendered aid before the Fire Department arrived and transported the girls to the hospital, authorities said.

The 11-year-old died at the hospital, while the 5-year-old is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the release noted.

Milwaukee Police are searching for an "unknown subject" and have made no arrests in the case, Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told CNN in an email.

The-CNN-Wire
Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
