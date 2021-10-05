Clear
Powerball's $699.8 million jackpot won with one ticket in California

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

The chase for Powerball's latest monster jackpot has ended in California.

Monday night's $699.8 million jackpot, the seventh largest in US lottery history, had one winning ticket -- sold at a grocery store in the coastal California city of Morro Bay, the California Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with a Powerball number of 15.

The jackpot has a lump-sum cash option of $496 million.

Tickets winning $1 million were sold in Arizona, Florida, Virginia and Massachusetts, with two sold in the latter state, Powerball said.

Also, a ticket sold in Tennessee matched the five white balls and included the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2 million, according to Powerball.

While the jackpot was the seventh largest in US lottery history, it was the fifth-biggest prize for Powerball, according to its organizers.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
