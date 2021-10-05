Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jamie Lee Curtis thinks cosmetic procedures are 'wiping out a generation of beauty'

Jamie Lee Curtis thinks cosmetic procedures are 'wiping out a generation of beauty'

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jamie Lee Curtis sounds like a firm believer in natural beauty.

In a recently published interview with Fast Company, the "Halloween Kills" star was asked about her thoughts on plastic surgery and Hollywood's changing beauty standards.

"I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin," Curtis said. "I'm 22 years sober now."

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," she added. "Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

Curtis has talked about her journey to sobriety before.

In 2019, she was featured in Variety's Recovery issue and said she had "routine surgery" after a camerman said "I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy."

"I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie, I went and had routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness," said Curtis, who explained she'd had puffy eyes since childhood. "They gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn't really painful."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories