Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches'

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

His "Peaches" single lit up the charts and now Justin Bieber wants folks to be able to light up his pre-rolled joints.

The singer has entered into a partnership with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of cannabis.

"This limited edition line of single strain, indoor flower pre-rolls is rolling out in CA, NV, MA & FL," according to a post on the company's Instagram account. "Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatize its use."

"I got my peaches out in Georgia/I get my weed from California," Bieber sings in "Peaches."

Recreational cannabis use is legal in California.

According to the Palms website and an interview Bieber gave to Vogue, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the line will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, which advocates for criminal justice reform around drug policy, and Veterans Walk and Talk, a charity that incorporates walking, cannabis and psychedelic use as therapy for former service people.

"Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying," Bieber told Vogue. "But I've now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience."

The mega star has a few business ventures beyond the music industry, including his street wear label Drew House and a collaboration with The Crocs footwear brand.

CNN has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
