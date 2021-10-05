Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Oil tops $79 for the first time since 2014 after OPEC rejects calls for more output

Oil tops $79 for the first time since 2014 after OPEC rejects calls for more output

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Oil prices on Tuesday climbed to their highest level in nearly seven years after OPEC and its allies declined to significantly ramp up production.

US crude jumped another 2% to $79.22 a barrel, a level unseen since November 10, 2014. The 63% spike in oil prices so far this year is amplifying inflationary pressures weighing on the world economy.

Prices at the pump remain elevated. The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose to $3.20 on Tuesday, up from $2.19 a year ago, according to AAA.

The latest oil rally comes a day after OPEC+ announced it was sticking to a plan to boost production just modestly despite lofty energy prices. The Saudi Arabia-led group reiterated it will increase output by 400,000 barrels per day for the month of November.

The OPEC decision "drove traders into a buying frenzy" because it "guarantees a tight supply picture in November and December," Rystad Energy senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson wrote in a note Tuesday.

For months, White House officials have been calling for OPEC+ to accelerate the return of production that was sidelined during the onset of the pandemic. The Biden administration has voiced concern that high energy prices could slow the economic recovery.

"We're going to continue to use every tool at our disposal, even as we're not a member of OPEC, to ensure we can keep gas prices down for the American public," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday after the OPEC+ meeting.

Psaki pointed to a series of actions taken by the Biden administration, including working to revive energy facilities knocked offline by Hurricane Ida, releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the Federal Trade Commission monitoring the gasoline market.

Psaki also noted the White House urged a compromise solution that was reached earlier this year at OPEC, allowing for a boost to production.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories