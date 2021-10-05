Clear
Adele announces that a new song is coming

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This is not a drill!

On Tuesday, Adele posted on her verified social media accounts that a new song is coming.

"Easy On Me - October 15," said a tweet with a video clip of the British singer driving and listening to a song on cassette while sheets of music fly from the vehicle. A similar post appeared on the singer's Instagram account.

Fans have been anticipating new music since the Grammy winner's last album, "25," was released in 2015.

There has been recent speculation that a new album is coming as Adele fan sites have shared pictures of billboards that say "30."

The-CNN-Wire
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
