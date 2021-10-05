Clear
Dow jumps more than 400 points as stocks attempt rebound

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe

Stocks staged a rebound Tuesday, rallying across the board as Wall Street tries to bounce back from a sell-off at the start of the week.

Around midday, the Dow was up some 415 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4%.

In fact, everything is going up: While stocks are rebounding, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield also keeps rising, and was up at 1.53% around midday. Bond yields and prices move inversely to each other.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 threshold for the first time in four weeks.

On Monday tech stocks were leading the losses, but on Tuesday they're among the biggest gainers. Inflation worries, which have weighed on the sector over the past month, couldn't hold tech stocks back Tuesday as investors took the opportunity to pick up shares at a discount.

Facebook is back in the green as well, with its stock up 2%. The company had its worst day in nearly a year Monday, when share prices fell about 5%.The social media giant faced outages across multiple platforms Monday, and a whistleblower is testifying before lawmakers Tuesday.

The energy sector also got a big boost Tuesday, as rising oil and natural gas prices around the world continued to lift energy stocks.

That said, Tuesday's rally is broad-based with real estate the only sector in the S&P that's in the red.

"Besides the fact that it's Tuesday and we had a big sell-off yesterday, there's really not much driving the action this morning," said market analysts at Bespoke Investment Group in a note.

This isn't the first time the market has swung wildly within days of a selloff. That's just the state that Wall Street is in right now.

On the one hand, there is plenty for investors to worry about: the pace of the recovery heading into the winter, rising inflation, potentially higher taxes, Washington's debt drama, Evergrande...

But every time one of these concerns abates, the market is right back on track for new highs.

Economic data was mostly supportive of the rally on Tuesday. The Institute for Supply Management's index tracking the services industry rose faster than predicted in September.

Meanwhile, data from IHS Markit found that while the services sector expanded last month, it was "the slowest rise for new business for 13 months and labor shortages hampered output growth."

The-CNN-Wire
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
