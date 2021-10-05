Angela Lansbury Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of actress Angela Lansbury.

Personal

Birth date: October 16, 1925

Birth place: London, England

Birth name: Angela Brigid Lansbury

Father: Edgar Lansbury, businessman

Mother: Moyna (McGill; also seen as MacGill) Lansbury, actress

Marriages: Peter Shaw (August 12, 1949-January 29, 2003, his death); Richard Cromwell (September 1945-August 1946, divorced)

Children: with Peter Shaw: Deirdre Angela, Anthony Peter and David (stepson)

Other Facts

Nominated for seven Tony Awards and won five.

Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards with no wins; 12 of them were for her role of Jessica Fletcher, murder-solving novelist, on "Murder, She Wrote." She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Nominated for three Academy Awards with no wins; received an honorary award.

Holds the record for youngest actress with two Academy Award nominations (by age 20).

Timeline

1940 - Moves from England to the United States.

1943 - Signs a seven-year contract with MGM.

1951 - Becomes a US citizen.

1966 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Mame."

1969 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Dear World."

1975 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Gypsy."

1979 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Sweeney Todd."

1984-1996 - Plays mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, in "Murder, She Wrote" on CBS.

November 1988 - Releases a fitness video, "Angela Lansbury's Positive Moves: A Personal Plan for Fitness and Well-Being at Any Age."

1991 - Sings the Oscar-winning song, "Beauty and the Beast."

September 1993 - Hosts the Primetime Emmy Awards.

1996 - Wins a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and is also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

2000 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.

2009 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Featured Role - Play) for "Blithe Spirit."

November 16, 2013 - Lansbury is presented an Honorary Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

December 30, 2013 - The New Year Honours 2014 list is published, naming Lansbury a dame commander of the British Empire for her work in drama, charitable work and philanthropy.

April 16, 2014 - Is formally invested as a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

November 28, 2017 - In a published interview with British entertainment media company RadioTimes, Lansbury says women "have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive and unfortunately it has backfired on us ... Although it's awful to say, we can't make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."

May 13-20, 2018 - Portrays Aunt March in the Little Women miniseries on PBS.

