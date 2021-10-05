Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wendy's is turning its Frosty into a cereal

Wendy's is turning its Frosty into a cereal

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Wendy's much-beloved Frosty isn't only for dessert, anymore. It's for breakfast, too.

The fast food chain is partnering with Kellogg to make "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal," a limited-edition item that transforms the milkshake's chocolatey taste into cereal form. It hits grocery store shelves in December for a suggested price of $3.99 and includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy's.

The cereal contains chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces that "intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites." Each spoonful "evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty," according to a press release.

Restaurants commonly partner with consumer packaged good companies to extend the brand's presence and attract new fans. Cinnbon launched last year its first-ever frozen breakfast line at major stores and grocers. TGI Fridays and Boston Market also sell versions of their foods in stores.

Wendy's has previously partnered with Kellogg to extend the chain's menu items from its locations to grocery shelves. Pringles, which is owned by Kellogg, created a potato crisp based off the flavors of a Wendy's Spicy Chicken sandwich. The company has also sold Baconator-flavored Pringles.

The Frosty was added to Wendy's menus in the 1960s and continues to be popular. The treat is sold in other versions, including the "Frosty-ccino," a Frosty milkshake infused with cold brew coffee, that's seen on its successful breakfast menu.

Cereal sales have had resurgence amid the pandemic because more people are eating breakfast at home and are seeking out nostalgic brands.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories