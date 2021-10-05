Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Islamic New Year Fast Facts

Islamic New Year Fast Facts

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:41 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Islamic New Year.

For followers of Islam in the western hemisphere, the next New Year begins on the evening of July 30, 2022. The exact date can vary depending on method used to determine start of new year: using local moon-sighting or using astronomical calculations for new moon.

Facts

The Islamic New Year begins on the first day of the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The first month of the Islamic year is called Muharram.

The Islamic New Year has been observed in this way since 622 AD when the prophet Mohammed fled from Mecca to Yathrib (now called Medina) to escape religious persecution.

This migration is called Hijra in Arabic, also spelled Hegira.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar year.

The Islamic calendar has 12 months but only 354 days.

The Islamic New Year is usually celebrated with low-key religious events.

The day is an official holiday in some Muslim countries, but is a regular working day in others.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories