FBI raids headquarters of NYPD sergeants union and home of its president

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:51 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: By Brynn Gingras, Sonia Moghe and Mark Morales, CNN

The FBI on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York Police Department's second largest union and the home of the union's outspoken president, multiple people confirmed to CNN.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the raid of the Sergeants Benevolent Association's headquarters in Lower Manhattan at a press conference on a different matter Tuesday morning.

"All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA HQ and it's in connection with an ongoing investigation, but we don't have further details on that at this moment," de Blasio said.

A source confirmed the FBI also raided an address in Port Washington, New York. According to public records, the home belongs to SBA President Edward Mullins.

CNN has reached out to Mullins for comment.

Andrew Quinn, an attorney representing the SBA, had no comment when contacted by CNN.

An FBI spokesperson said the FBI "is conducting a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation" but would not comment further.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Port Washington Police Chief Robert Del Muro said the FBI generally notifies local police departments about raids happening in their jurisdictions but the police department was not notified.

"We neither participated nor knew about his home being raided," Del Muro said.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment on Chief's Del Muro's statement on not being notified of the raid.

