Kelly Clarkson awarded $10 million ranch in divorce

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:40 PM

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 1:40 PM
By Chloe Melas

It's a win for Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson has been in the midst of an ongoing battle over assets in the wake of her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. According to documents obtained by CNN, the singer has been awarded their Montana ranch with an estimated $10 million value.

The court cited a prenuptial agreement between Blackstock and Clarkson made prior to their 2013 wedding in rejecting Blackstock's position the Montana ranch was marital property.

It was from this ranch that Clarkson recorded her daily television program, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and her appearances on NBC's "The Voice" during the pandemic.

Blackstock -- a talent manager -- and Clarkson wed at Blackberry Farm is a rural resort in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
