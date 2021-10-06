Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to be a family man

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to be a family man

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jake Gyllenhaal sounds ready to settle down.

He appeared on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" to promote his new Netflix film, "The Guilty," where he talked about his desire to get married and start a family.

Stern had asked Gyllenhaal if his successful career would ever allow for him to be a successful husband and father.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father," Gyllenhaal responded. "That really is what I want and now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

He added, if anything, having a family could make him an even better actor, saying that's what happened with his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

"Her life, her family, and her marriage has just deepened her work," he said, adding, "I think there comes a point where you either start getting more shallow or you start getting more deep in your work, and I think you have to incorporate those things into your life in order for that to happen."

Gyllenhaal has been dating french model Jeanne C adieu since 2018. The two recently made their red carpet debut together at the New York Film Festival for "The Lost Daughter" premiere, which they attended with Gyllenhaal's sister and her husband Peter Sarsgaard.

"I love her so much and she's just such a good person," Gyllenhall told Stern. "My sister grabbed her and pulled her on that red carpet ... and I was like 'Oh yeah, it's family.'"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today, mainly east of I-35. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories