Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police are at the scene of a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas

Police are at the scene of a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Kay Jones and Holly Yan, CNN

Officers from several agencies are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, police said Wednesday.

Authorities are doing a "methodical search" and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arlington police tweeted.

FBI agents from the Dallas field office are also on the scene, but Arlington police is the lead agency, an FBI spokesperson said.

Timberview High School, near Dallas and Fort Worth, had 1,895 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year -- the latest year of publicly available data, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Students will be bused to the parent reunification point once the school is "completely secured," the department said. Officers will be at the reunification point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Atchison
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today, mainly east of I-35. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories