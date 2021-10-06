Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WHO recommends widespread use of world's first malaria vaccine for children

WHO recommends widespread use of world's first malaria vaccine for children

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

In what it called a "historic" move, the World Health Organization said Wednesday it has recommended widespread use of the world's first and only malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions where there are moderate to high levels of malaria transmission.

The recommendation was based on results from an ongoing pilot program of vaccinations in child health clinics across Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, according to WHO.

The program, launched in 2019, demonstrated that the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine is safe, cost-effective, feasible to deliver and significantly reduced deadly severe malaria by about 30%, WHO said in a news release.

"This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the news release. "Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year."

Malaria is among the primary causes of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, and more than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually, according to WHO.

"For centuries, malaria has stalked sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, said in Wednesday's news release.

"We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use," Moeti said. "Today's recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today, mainly east of I-35. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories