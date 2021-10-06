Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirms major data breach

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Twitch has experienced a major data breach, the game streaming service confirmed on Wednesday.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place," Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, said on Twitter. "Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this."

The company's statement came after an anonymous individual reportedly released more than 120 gigabytes of Twitch data on the online forum 4chan, including what they claim was the platform's source code and data on how much top streamers on the service get paid. The breach was first reported by the website Video Games Chronicle.

CNN could not independently verify details of the breach, but some streamers indicated on Twitter Wednesday that the earnings revealed as part of it were accurate.

"What happened to Twitch can happen to almost any organization, though their particular service niche likely made them a higher priority target for some groups," said Bob Rudis, chief data scientist at the cybersecurity firm Rapid7.

Twitch, acquired by Amazon for $970 million in 2014, is one of the most popular game streaming platforms, with millions of streamers and tens of millions of users.

The platform is home to some of the world's top streamers, including popular streamer Ninja, who signed a multi-year deal with Twitch last year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today, mainly east of I-35. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories