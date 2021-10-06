Clear
At least 20 killed after 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Pakistan

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Sophia Saifi and Azaz Syed, CNN

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 injured after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, according to welfare organization the Edhi Foundation.

The quake struck near the remote, mountainous city of Harnai in Balochistan province at about 3 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It measured at an initial depth of 20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles), according to the USGS.

Some houses have collapsed in Harnai following the quake, according to the Balochistan Levies Force, the paramilitary law enforcement group in the province.

"Since 3 a.m. the rescue operation has been underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital via helicopter," said Sohail Afridi, the district commissioner of Harnai, adding the situation is "currently under control."

Harnai is located in a rural area and not easily accessible, the Edhi Foundation told CNN.

A road leading to Harnai has been blocked by a landslide, according to the Balochistan Levies Force. A video posted by the paramilitary group on Twitter showed officers working to clear the road, removing debris by hand in the headlights of two vehicles.

The last time a major earthquake hit Balochistan was in September 2013. A 7.7-magnitude quake struck the remote, sparsely populated area of Awaran, killing at least 330 people and injuring 445 others.

Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today and tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
