Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is quitting Wall Street and moving to Florida

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

Cathie Wood is moving her business to Florida.

Ark Investment Management is permanently closing its New York office and relocating to St. Petersburg, Florida, the company announced Wednesday.

Wood's flagship Ark Innovation exchange-traded fund surged nearly 150% in 2020, turning her into a Wall Street superstar.

Wood does things differently, and she's laser-focused on the tech industry. So perhaps it's no surprise that she's leaving Wall Street behind.

Ark said it believes the relocation will "advance its business as it scales and continues to redefine the asset management industry," as well as "increase collaboration between and among the communities focused on innovation."

"Ark is not a traditional Wall Street asset management firm, and we are looking forward to breaking the mold further by relocating to St. Petersburg, a city investing in technology, science, and innovation," added Wood.

Ark's strategy chief Jana Haines said the company was inspired by the area's "vibrant and diverse talent base" and the success of public and private partnerships focused on innovation.

This year hasn't been nearly as kind to Wood as the last. The Innovation ETF is down 3.5% heading into the fourth quarter, despite a red-hot market for tech with the Nasdaq up more than 14% so far in 2021.

Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
