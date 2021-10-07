Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rachel Maddow says she had surgery for skin cancer

Rachel Maddow says she had surgery for skin cancer

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 7:51 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Rachel Maddow revealed on her show Wednesday that she had surgery for skin cancer.

The MSNBC anchor said she's going to be "absolutely fine" after getting a cancerous mole removed from her neck last week. Maddow took a few days off following the small procedure at a New York hospital and told viewers that the doctors "got all of it" and that she's "going to be totally fine."

Maddow said she came back to her self-titled show earlier than expected because she wanted to tell her viewers to get checked. "If you have moles like I do, get on a schedule with your doctor," she said, adding that people should "not blow it off."

"Even the skin cancers that are the deadliest skin cancers in this country — those too — are way more treatable than they used to be," Maddow said. "On one condition: That you get them early." She said that treatment has improved "leaps and bounds" in recent years.

She credited her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, for spotting the mole's changing appearance on her neck.

Maddow recently signed a new contract with MSNBC, but her daily show is eventually coming to an end sometime next year. She will still appear on the network, but far less often and will focus on producing specials.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories