Andrew Lloyd Webber bought a dog because 'Cats' was so bad

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Andrew Lloyd Webber says he now has a therapy dog, thanks, in part, to the trauma of the "Cats" movie.

In an interview with Variety, the creator of the legendary musical lamented about the film version of his musical, which he said was "was off-the-scale all wrong."

"There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no,' he said. "It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."

Lloyd Webber and his pup have grown incredibly close, especially with the pandemic, and he said he asked an airline to designate his pet as a therapy animal."

"I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog," says Lloyd Webber. "The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical "Cats."' Then the approval came back with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.'"

The movie, which starred James Corden, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and others, was widely panned.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
