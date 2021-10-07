Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brittany Murphy new doc alleges she was in 'so much pain' before her death

Brittany Murphy new doc alleges she was in 'so much pain' before her death

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 9:51 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The death of actress Brittany Murphy in 2009 has spurred another documentary looking into the mystery surrounding her final days.

"What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" is a two-part docuseries set to air on HBO Max beginning October 14. (HBO Max and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

People magazine reports that makeup artist Trista Jordan appears in the documentary and worked with the actress on 2009's "Something Wicked," which would be Murphy's final film.

Jordan described Murphy as having eyes that "were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad."

"She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain," Jordan said. "She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."

Murphy's death at the age of 32 was ruled accidental and determined to have been caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and "multiple drug intoxication," the Los Angeles County coroner said at the time.

The death months later of her husband, Simon Monjack, which was also ruled as caused by severe anemia and acute pneumonia added more mystery to her passing.

The new documentary also explores Monjack's past and is being billed as "an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actor Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old."

"A captivating actor as effervescent on-screen as she was off, Murphy was a rising star whose movies helped define a generation," according to a press release for the project. "But in 2009, Murphy's untimely passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became fodder for speculation and conspiracy theories.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories