Kim Kardashian preparing for 'SNL' hosting debut

Kim Kardashian preparing for 'SNL' hosting debut

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kim Kardashian is just days away from her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."

The reality star turned billionaire business mogul was seen out dining with "SNL" cast members this week, ahead of her big night.

Kardashian began rehearsals Wednesday.

"She's really excited but nervous," a source close to Kardashian told CNN.

The show tweeted a photo of Kardashian during a table read.

Halsey will be the guest performer on Saturday.

When it was announced earlier this month that Kardashian would be among the guests to host the sketch comedy show this season, some questioned the choice.

Actress Debra Messing tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,"

Tesla founder Elon Musk also sparked conversation about his selection when he appeared as a guest host in May.

Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
