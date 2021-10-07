Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dow rallies 500 points as market volatility continues

Dow rallies 500 points as market volatility continues

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

There's no end in sight to the volatility on Wall Street as US stocks rallied again Thursday morning.

Shortly after the market opened, the Dow was up around 500 points or 1.5%, while the broader S&P 500 rose 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 1.5%. The rally isn't just on the heels of certain stocks doing well but is much more broadly based.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond also rose to 1.56%.

The US equity market has been on a roller coaster of late. Investors are struggling with worries about inflation, the US debt ceiling, the Evergrande debt crisis and the general state of the recovery.

Things were looking up after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered options on Wednesday to prevent America from defaulting on its debts. Republicans had previously shut down Democrats' proposals to raise the debt ceiling, but a deal was announced early Thursday. On top of that, weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in lower than expected and below the prior week's level.

"Progress in debt ceiling talks is boosting the mood in the market. The proposed deal in Washington will effectively see the can kicked down the road to December buying time and easing concerns," Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said in a note to clients. "Whilst this is clearly a short-term answer, it is enough to keep the markets happy."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories