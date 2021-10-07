Clear
Gonzo and Miss Piggy invite you to the 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

If your family is in to fun with a side of a little scary, The Muppets have got you covered.

The crew is starring in their first-ever Halloween special, "Muppets Haunted Mansion" and Miss Piggy told CNN it's a must see.

"'The Muppets Haunted Mansion' is a wonderful family special that has spooky scares and it's a lot of fun," she said. "It's both."

The action takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night at the Haunted Mansion.

He told CNN he did his own stunts.

"I'm always doing stunts, absolutely" Gonzo said. "My dressing room is up in the super structure up above and I just drop in every shot."

Yvette Nicole Brown is one of the humans starring in the film, along with Chrissy Metz, Darren Criss and the late Ed Asner.

Brown raved about working on the special.

"As a child who loved The Muppets and has loved them throughout adulthood getting this call was a dream come true," she said.

When asked what terrifies her the most, Brown quipped "Infrastructure not being repaired in America."

"Wow, all of a sudden it's heavy," Gonzo said. "It's serious now. I'll one up you: climate change. Let's get on it people! Come on!"

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" debuts Friday on Disney+.

