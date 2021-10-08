Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Explosion at mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 20 and wounds dozens

Explosion at mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 20 and wounds dozens

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Ehsan Popalzai and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

At least 20 people were killed and 90 others were wounded when a blast ripped through a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday.

Sara Chare, an official with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said some of those killed and wounded were brought to the NGO's facility in the city of Kunduz, and that the number of dead could be higher.

A suicide attacker was responsible for the blast, which took place inside Sayed Abad mosque during Friday prayers, Kunduz provincial spokesman Matiullah Rohani told CNN.

"Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway,"Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a breaking story, more to follow ...

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the lighter side today only about 5-10 mp, but will start to pick up on Saturday out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy winds on Saturday will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will slowly start to cool down on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. A few scattered rain chances will be possible late Sunday night, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories