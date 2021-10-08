Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Squid Game' cast talks show's success on 'Tonight Show'

'Squid Game' cast talks show's success on 'Tonight Show'

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The cast of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, where they talked about the massive success of the show.

The cast -- including Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon -- appeared virtually. Park, who plays Sang-woo, told Fallon: "I'm so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets, but I feel it even more at this very moment. It's real. I feel it in my bones."

The nine-episode series debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17 and is produced in South Korea. The fictional thriller is set in Seoul, where people with huge debts can play in a children's game with cash to the winners and death to the losers.

Wi, who plays Jun-ho in the series, told Fallon: "I definitely think part of the appeal is the Korean children's games. That can be very original, refreshing, and also shocking at the same time to the global viewers. I also feel like we did a good job expressing the true human nature of raw greed and human nature that took place inside the games, which I believe resonates with a lot of the audiences."

"Squid Game" is currently streaming on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the lighter side today only about 5-10 mp, but will start to pick up on Saturday out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy winds on Saturday will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will slowly start to cool down on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. A few scattered rain chances will be possible late Sunday night, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories