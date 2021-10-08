Clear
2 shot dead at senior living facility in Maryland's Prince George's County, police say

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Laura Studley, CNN

Two people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility outside Washington, DC, and a suspect has been taken into custody, a police spokesperson said Friday morning.

The shooting happened at Gateway Village National Church Residence in Prince George's County, county police spokesperson Julie Wright said.

Details about what led to the shooting, and the names of the suspect and those killed, were not immediately released.

As police responded to the shooting, people who were able to walk were evacuated from the building, while those in wheelchairs were asked to stay in their rooms, Wright said.

