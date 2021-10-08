Clear
CDC vaccine advisers schedule meetings to discuss booster shots, vaccines for kids

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 1:40 PM
By Maggie Fox, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have planned two meetings in the coming weeks to discuss more Covid-19 vaccine boosters, as well as Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children 5-11.

"CDC's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to meet on Wednesday and Thursday October 20-21 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson," a CDC spokeswoman told CNN in an email.

"Additionally, ACIP will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday November 2-3 to discuss pediatric COVID-19 vaccination."

That means it's unlikely children 11 and younger in the US will be able to begin vaccination before Halloween.

The US Food and Drug Administration has scheduled meetings of its advisers on October 14 and 15 to discuss boosters, and then on October 26 to discuss Pfizer's application for children 5-11. After the FDA decides, the question goes to the CDC.

Pfizer already has authorization for booster doses of its vaccine for certain people who had their first round of shots six months ago or longer. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have both applied for booster doses for their vaccines.

