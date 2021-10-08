Clear
4 people are killed in a plane crash near Atlanta

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A single-engine plane crashed and caught fire on Friday during takeoff at an airport just northeast of Atlanta, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Four people on board the Cessna 210 were killed, according to Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

The plane was taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Georgia, around 1:11 p.m. local time on Friday, according to a release from the FAA, when the plane then crashed.

Daniels said there was an active fire when DeKalb County Fire Rescue arrived, and the department worked to extinguish the flames.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation, according to Daniels.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene Saturday morning, the NTSB said.

The airport, known as PDK, is located about 22 miles north of the main Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

