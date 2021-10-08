Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Broadcaster Jim Kaat apologizes for insensitive remark during MLB playoff game

Broadcaster Jim Kaat apologizes for insensitive remark during MLB playoff game

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: By David Close and Jacob Lev, CNN

A broadcaster for MLB Network has apologized for using a term that referenced slavery while on-air during a playoff game Friday.

Jim Kaat, an MLB Network analyst and former major league pitcher of 25 seasons, says he was trying to compliment Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada during Friday's playoff game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros.

With Moncada up at the plate in the first inning, Kaat's broadcast partner and former manager Buck Showalter praised Moncada's ability and said in jest, "Can we have one of those?" when referring to the first time Showalter saw Moncada play.

The 82-year-old Kaat responded with, "Get a 40-acre field full of 'em."

Kaat apologized for the remark in the fifth inning, calling his choice of words "poor" and an "insensitive and hurtful remark."

"Earlier in the game, when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I'm sorry for that," Kaat said.

Kaat did not explain his use of the phrase. Some believe the "40-acre" term may be from the 1865 proposal to give freed slaves in the US "40 acres and a mule" following the Civil War.

Moncada, who is from Cuba, has played six seasons in the league and finished the season hitting .263 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs.

CNN has reached out to MLB Network for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the lighter side today only about 5-10 mp, but will start to pick up on Saturday out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy winds on Saturday will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will slowly start to cool down on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. A few scattered rain chances will be possible late Sunday night, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories