Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nets star Kyrie Irving will be able to practice with his team, but won't be able to play home games due to vaccination status

Nets star Kyrie Irving will be able to practice with his team, but won't be able to play home games due to vaccination status

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Jacob Lev, CNN

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be allowed to practice at the team's facility in New York City, but still won't be able to play in Nets' home games at Barclays Center because of the city's vaccine mandate, a City Hall official told CNN on Friday.

According to the official, the HSS Training Center -- the Nets' practice facility in Brooklyn -- is considered a private workplace, so it's not subject to New York City's vaccination mandate.

Speaking during the league's media day last week, Irving refused to disclose his vaccination status, saying he "would like to keep all that private." Irving attended media day via Zoom due to NBA Covid-19 protocols.

While the seven-time All-Star will be allowed to practice, he was listed on the team's injury report as ineligible to play in the Nets' home preseason game on Friday night. It's unclear if the team will allow Irving to play in away games.

Last month, the NBA warned that vaccine mandates set by New York City and San Francisco could prohibit players of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors from competing in home games if they are not vaccinated or exempted.

Players from visiting teams who compete at the city's arenas are not included in the local governments' vaccination mandates.

"I know that I'll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team," Irving added.

"I know the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions. This is the last thing I wanted to create, was more distractions and more hoopla and more drama around this. I'm doing my best to maintain this with good intentions and a good heart."

CNN has reached out to the Nets for comment.

The Nets are scheduled to open the 2021-22 NBA regular season on October 19 in Milwaukee against the Bucks, and the team's first home game is slated for October 24 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures will start to warm up today with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the lighter side today only about 5-10 mp, but will start to pick up on Saturday out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy winds on Saturday will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will slowly start to cool down on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. A few scattered rain chances will be possible late Sunday night, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories