Apple Store security guard stabbed over face mask dispute in NYC

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Laura Studley, CNN

A dispute over wearing a face mask led to the stabbing of an Apple Store security guard Friday, a spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told CNN.

Officers responded to the West 14th Street location in Manhattan about 6:20 pm ET, Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

The victim, a 37-year-old male whose identity was not publicly disclosed, did not suffer life-threatening wounds and was sent for treatment to Bellevue Hospital, Antonetti said.

The suspect was last seen entering a subway station on 14th Street, and no weapon was found left behind at the scene, he added.

This is a developing story.

