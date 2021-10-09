Daniel Craig reflects on his final Bond role in 'No Time to Die'

All good things must come to an end — be it seasons, TV shows or even relationships.

Daniel Craig gets it because he's got a real big ending, which gets us into:

Three things to watch

'No Time to Die'

Barring a miracle, it looks like the 25th James Bond film marks the last time we shall see Daniel Craig in the role he has played over the past 15 years.

I talked to Craig, some of his cast members, and the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, about the experience of working on Craig's final Bond film.

"It's going to take me 15 years to unpack it all I think," Craig told me. "I've had so many incredible experiences. ... I'll need to think about them. I'm just massively grateful and fortunate to have had such a wonderful experience."

The latest film is action packed and hits theaters Friday.

'Maid'

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land, this dramatic series follows the story of a single mother who turns to housecleaning to try and make ends meet for her and her young daughter as the mom escapes an abusive relationship.

"Maid" is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Diana'

This CNN Original Series, produced by October Films, reexamines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity. "Diana" reframes her story to discover the real woman behind the "People's Princess."

Drawing on a new generation of voices, the six-part series includes interviews from those who were close to her and offers a fresh take on the royal.

"Diana" debuts on CNN Sunday.

Two things to listen to

From his 2012 win on "The X Factor," James Arthur rose to international acclaim. Now, he's releasing his fourth album.

"It'll All Make Sense in the End" comes after Arthur had some rough times, including a battle with crippling anxiety and a controversy over lyrics criticized as homophobic that derailed his career.

The singer apologized and told The Irish Times that the pandemic influenced his recent work.

"With the pandemic, and being isolated, I suffered (because of his anxiety)," he said. "In the end it forced me to do what I loved doing, which is make music. And to try to put that anxiety into songwriting."

The new album drops Friday.

The case hasn't even been solved yet, but a podcast waits for no one.

Already there is one about the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family caught up in scandal involving murder, allegations of financial misdeeds, and opioid addiction. The web of secrets has rocked the local community and become the latest mystery to keep us enthralled.

"Murdaugh Murders Podcast" on Apple Podcasts seeks to unravel it all.

And if true crime and mystery is your jam, check out more about the Murdaugh drama in the latest episode of my show, Pop Life Pop Off! here:

One thing to talk about

FINALLY!

The wait for new music from Adele has felt like forever (really only six years since her last album, "25," was released), and now there is reason to rejoice.

The singer recently announced she has a new song, "Easy on Me," dropping on October 15.

Adele is one of the few artists who has consistently been able to disappear from the music scene and return with a project that makes us love her even more. We are ready to listen and feel all our feelings, Adele!

Also, Rihanna, if you are reading this: It's your move, Boo.

Something to sip on

There has been lots of attention paid to how the use of "beauty" filters on social media apps like Instagram are affecting young people.

But what about the older ones?

Jamie Lee Curtis, who has said she got hooked on prescription pain pills years ago following plastic surgery, is not a fan of filters and cosmetic procedures.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," she told Fast Company in an interview.

The obsession with youth and looking good in our culture has intensified thanks to social media. But, at the end of the day, we all have to find the beauty within.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.