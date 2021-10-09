Clear
A Georgia police officer was fatally shot on his first department shift. Authorities are searching for the suspect

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Claudia Dominguez and Dakin Andone, CNN

A 26-year-old police officer was shot and killed early Saturday morning while working his first shift for the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County, Georgia, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is searching for a suspect, said spokesperson Natalie Ammons at a Saturday news conference.

Officer Dylan Harrison, who was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in Eastman, Georgia, leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old child.

The GBI identified the suspect as 43-year-old Luke Ferguson of Alamo. A reward of $17,500 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered his condolences to Harrison's family, writing on Twitter, "Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

