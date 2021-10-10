Start your week smart: Coronavirus, Lebanon, William Shatner, NASA, Mental Health Day

On this World Mental Health Day, the second of the coronavirus pandemic, it's clear that people -- many people -- are struggling. These simple ways to focus on your mental health can make a huge difference. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

Is my immunity waning? Doctors are advising Pfizer vaccine recipients not to worry.

Some of the biggest food makers are telling grocers that they'll have limited quantities of some products.

A slavery petition thrust a Missouri school into the national debate on race. Parents are fed up.

Los Angeles police fatally shot an armed man who allegedly seized a hostage after a crime rampage.

In Lebanon, power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, leading to blackouts in the country.

The week ahead

Tuesday

Actor William Shatner is headed to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. Shatner was captain on the "Star Trek" television series, but admits he's experiencing some pre-flight jitters days before going to space in real life.

Texas will execute a man who killed a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son nearly two decades ago in Fort Worth. Stephen Barbee, 54, is facing the lethal injection after his appeal was denied this year.

Thursday

The National Center for Health Statistics will release a report on infant mortality in the US. About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year nationwide. Most of the deaths happen in the babies' sleep area.

Would you pay millions of dollars for a partly-destroyed work of art? Well, someone just might. Sotheby's London will auction a shredded Banksy piece that's expected to go for between $5 million to $8 million.

Saturday

NASA's Lucy spacecraft will launch an ambitious 12-year journey to eight asteroids. Lucy will be the first space mission to study the Trojans, a group of asteroids that trail and lead Jupiter in its orbit around the sun.

Photos of the week

Panda Huan-Huan cuddles her cub after breastfeeding her at a zoo in central France. Here's a look at 37 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What's happening in entertainment

Brittany Murphy's final days

A new documentary on the death of actress Brittany Murphy explores the mystery surrounding her final days. "What Happened, Brittany Murphy?" is a two-part docuseries airing on HBO Max starting Thursday.

What's happening in sports

Ice hockey's back!

The NHL season kicks off Tuesday after pandemic disruptions. It's a doubleheader on opening night: the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lighting, and the Seattle Kraken against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 1,312-game regular-season schedule -- 82 games per team -- ends in April.

