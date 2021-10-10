Clear
McDonald's is offering free 'Thank You' meals to teachers across the country

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 2:31 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Teachers are going to get a little extra lovin' this week with free breakfast "Thank You" meals from McDonald's as a token of appreciation.

Any educator, including teachers, administrators, and school staff can go to McDonald's from October 11 to October 15 to receive their breakfast meal, McDonald's said in a news release Friday.

"Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said in the release.

"We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can."

Educators will have to show their work ID to receive their Thank You meal, which will come in a Happy Meal box. The meal will include hash browns and a sandwich -- either an egg McMuffin, bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or a sausage biscuit.

They will also get a drink, either a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or soft drink.

"As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees," Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, a McDonald's owner based in Miami, Florida, said in the release.

"Educators are the backbone of our communities. They've done so much for us, and it's an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them."

This is not the first appreciation treat McDonald's has given teachers. For years, the fast food giant has been running "initiatives like McTeachers' Night, coordinating food drops at educators' homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic," the release said.

McDonald's is also inviting other people to show their love for the teachers and educators in their lives by using the hashtag on #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. You can also download McDonald's free Thank You e-card to send to someone directly.

Today ended up being pleasant with cloudy skies keeping us from warming into the 90s. Tonight will be breezy and cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. The clouds will stick around through Sunday with rain chances moving in during the early evening hours, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
