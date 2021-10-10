Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Georgia police arrest man accused of fatally shooting officer who was working his first shift

Georgia police arrest man accused of fatally shooting officer who was working his first shift

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Keith Allen, CNN

A SWAT team in Georgia arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old police officer who was working his first shift, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday.

Damien Ferguson, 43, was taken into custody a day after the shooting death of Officer Dylan Harrison. Ferguson is also known as Luke Ferguson, the GBI said.

Ferguson was captured without incident less than one mile away from where Harrison was shot in Alamo, Georgia, the state's Department of Public Safety said on Facebook and Twitter.

"Intel provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service was instrumental in capturing Ferguson," the post read.

Harrison, 26, was working his first department shift when he was fatally shot outside the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County early Saturday morning. He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old child.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Today ended up being pleasant with cloudy skies keeping us from warming into the 90s. Tonight will be breezy and cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. The clouds will stick around through Sunday with rain chances moving in during the early evening hours, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories