El éxito de Facebook se basó en algoritmos. ¿Pueden también arreglarlos?

Today we saw some sunshine in the AM hours before the cold front made its way into the area bringing a line of storms along with it. The rain will continue overnight with rainfall amounts up to one inch in some areas, and lows in the mid 50s. The rain will stick around for Monday, Columbus Day, continuing for the first half of the day. The skies will gradually start to clear Monday midday, giving way to pleasant conditions for the remainder of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

