Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner takes leave of absence for cancer treatment

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner takes leave of absence for cancer treatment

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner is taking medical leave of absence from his role effective immediately, the company announced.

In a press release, Hasbro said Goldner is "undergoing continued medical care" following an August 2020 disclosure that he was seeking treatment for cancer in 2014. He has been the toymaker's CEO since 2008 and its chairman since 2015.

Rich Stoddart will serve as the interim CEO during Goldner's leave. He most recently served as lead independent director of the company's board.

"I feel confident knowing the company will be in the skilled hands of Rich Stoddart as interim CEO, our highly experienced management team and the best employees in the business," Goldner said in a press release, adding that the company's future "couldn't be brighter."

Hasbro makes Monopoly, My Little Pony and toys for a number of well-known entertainment brands including Star Wars and Marvel. The company had a resurgence during the pandemic as bored families turned toward the company to entertain themselves.

However, like other companies, it has also been hurt by increasing production and shipping costs. Hasbro said in July that it's hiking prices later this year to "offset the rising cost of freight and commodities we continue to see across the business."

It's also is trying to work through anticipated port congestion and ongoing ocean shipping constraints that will continue in the second half of the year, potentially affecting the busy holiday shopping season.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Light to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories