'Judge Judy' bailiff says he wasn't invited to be a part of her new show

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 9:21 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Petri Hawkins Byrd has responded to inquiries as to why he's not in the trailer for "Judy Justice."

The longtime bailiff on the syndciated court show told EW he wasn't asked to participate in Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series with IMDB.

"My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role," Byrd told the publication.

"Judge Judy" is one of the most popular syndicated shows of all time and recently ended after 25 seasons.

According to Byrd, after production wrapped in April on the final season of "Judge Judy," he turned his attention to the brain surgery scheduled for his wife Makita Bond-Byrd, who was a longtime producer for the show.

He said he later asked Sheindlin about her new show and was told he would not be a part of it.

"I didn't inquire as to why, that's her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show," Byrd said. "My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn't ask me. She didn't give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary."

In a statement to EW provided by her spokesperson Sheindlin said "Byrd is terrific and we had a great 25-year run. This is a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy."

Byrd said his conversation with Sheindlin "ended pleasantly enough" and he said he doesn't "think she understood how confused and dismayed I was after being there for 25 years, from the beginning of her career, and not being at least given the opportunity to say whether or not I wanted to continue that relationship."

He said he is now focused on his acting and voiceover work.

"That's just the way it went," Byrd said of parting ways with Sheindlin. "I just know that God has something else for me."

Kevin Rasco will serve as bailiff on "Judy Justice." Byrd said Rasco provided personal security for Sheindlin while she was on "Judge Judy."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Light to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
