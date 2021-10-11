Clear
Granville Adams, 'Oz' actor, has died

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Granville Adams, who starred as Zahir Arif on HBO's "Oz," has died following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a statement shared by his family.

He was believed to be 58.

"Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed," the Instagram post from his family read.

"Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore. He fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments," the post continued. "Granville would not want us to be sad! Granny would want us all to smile and remember the best times we had with him, and share the love we learned from him! Granny may have left the building, but he will forever be in our hearts!"

Adams appeared in all six seasons of "Oz." His character goes through a spiritual transformation during the course of the prison drama. Adams acting work also included appearances on "Empire" and "Homicide: Life on the Street,"

Adams first shared he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020. He had posted updates about his health since then, including a post from 10 weeks ago from the hospital following radiation treatment.

Several cast members have started a GoFundMe to help his family with medical expenses.

"Oz" showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana paid tribute to Adams in a post on Sunday night.

"Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," Fontana wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
Light to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
