Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Adele on Instagram Live was everything

Adele on Instagram Live was everything

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Adele didn't really know what she was doing on Instagram Live, but it was both charming and revelatory.

The British singer hopped on her verified Instagram account over the weekend to chat with her fans and played a brief snippet of her new song.

Whereas earlier she shared a teaser featuring a few notes of her new song "Easy On Me," she actually played some lyrics during the Instagram Live.

"There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever/I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence/ Baby, let me in," she sang in the snippet.

She got a bevy of questions and for several minutes she answered many of them.

Adele let us know that yes, she loves to read, she supports the #FreeBritney movement, her favorite films are "Titanic" and "Scarface," her favorite thing to do during lockdown has been to drink wine and her mental health is currently pretty good.

Her dogs popped in for a bit and Adele sent the internet into a frenzy when someone asked what her "body count" was.

"What's my body count?," Adele said. "What does that mean?"

To those who don't know, "body count" refers to how many sexual partners a person has had. So, no dice to the cheeky person who asked that one.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Light to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories