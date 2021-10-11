Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jennifer Sewell, missing Fort Hood soldier, found safe

Jennifer Sewell, missing Fort Hood soldier, found safe

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Claire Colbert, CNN

Missing Fort Hood solider, Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, has been found safe, officials said in a press release.

Sewell's family told Fort Hood officials Sunday evening she is safe and with extended family, the release states.

"Pfc. Sewell is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood," said Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment.

Sewell had last been seen leaving her barracks around 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) October 7, according to Fort Hood officials. She failed to report to work that day, and her family was unable to get in touch with her.

No other information is being released at this time, Fort Hood officials said. They said last week the initial investigation showed "Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord."

A number of service members have died or gone missing while stationed at the Army post just outside Killeen, Texas, in recent years, including 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared in April 2020 and was later found to have been bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory where she worked.

The main suspect in her disappearance, another soldier, killed himself as investigators confronted him.

The string of deaths prompted an independent review of the climate and culture at Fort Hood, which led to the punishment of 14 senior officers.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Light to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories